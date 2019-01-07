French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AHOLD DELHAIZE:

Ahold Delhaize announced on Friday that Stop & Shop had agreed to acquire King Kullen Grocery Co.

ALSTOM/SIEMENS:

The Alstom-Siemens rail deal is unlikely to get EU approval, French business newspaper Les Echos reported.

In December, Britain’s CMA competition watchdog and its counterparts in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain teamed up against Siemens and Alstom, saying they “fall far short” of addressing concerns over their rail deal.

ILIAD:

Head of Iliad Italia tells La Repubblica newspaper that investments will amount to 1 bln euros for the network and 1.2 bln for 5G. He adds they can not yet give figures on subscribers and will decide in the future on whether or not to make an offer on landlines.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

Rioters in Paris torched motorbikes and set barricades ablaze on the upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain on Saturday, as protests against high living costs and the perceived indifference of President Emmanuel Macron turned violent on the fringes.

RENAULT:

The French government has told Renault to provide more details on compensation paid to senior executives via a Dutch holding company jointly owned with alliance partner Nissan, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

