French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DASSAULT AVIATION:

Dassault Aviation business jet deliveries fell last year while deliveries of the Rafale warplane rose and new orders for both categories were also higher, the French jetmaker said on Monday.

RENAULT:

Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn declared he was innocent on Tuesday in his first public appearance since his arrest in November, telling a Tokyo court that he was wrongly accused of financial misconduct.

STMICROELECTRONICS:

STMicroelectronics and Cree announced on Monday they signed a multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement.

TESSI:

Tessi said on Monday it had received a simplified takeover offer from Pixel Holding, refinanced its bank debt. It also proposed an exceptional dividend of 19.25 euros per share.

TFF GROUP:

TFF Group reported on Monday a rise in its first-half net income group share to 22.7 million euros and confirmed its full-year objectives.

VALEO:

French car parts manufacturer Valeo is planning cost cuts as it anticipates a tough 2019 following a year when its share price more than halved, Valeo’s chief executive Jacques Aschenbroich told the Financial Times.

VEOLIA:

Issued a 5-year bond for 750 million euros.

