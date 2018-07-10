French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM:

Siemens and Alstom are set to face a full-scale EU antitrust investigation this week after declining to provide concessions to allay regulatory concerns about their plan to combine their rail operations, two people familiar with the matter said.

ARCELORMITTAL:

Italian Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday he expected a “much better” proposal from ArcelorMittal regarding the environment and jobs at the heavily polluting Ilva steel works in southern Italy.

COFINIMMO:

Cofinimmo announced on Monday the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of a nursing and a care home in Bad Sassendorf.

DANONE:

French food group Danone is investigating reports that its new Aptamil baby milk formula has made some infants unwell in Britain.

SANOFI:

Drugmaker Sanofi has stopped production at a plant in the French Pyrenees after an environment body filed a complaint against what it said was massive air pollution.

TFF SA:

Tonnellerie Francois Freres reported on Monday a net income group share for the full year down at 30.2 million euros.

