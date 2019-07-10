French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI Sanofi said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the Biologics License Application for isatuximab for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

AIRBUS: Airbus announced on tuesday its orders & deliveries and won 88 net aircrafts deliveries in January-June.

AIR LIQUIDE: Air Liquide announced on tuesday that the group plans to invest nearly 140 million usd to build new world-scale air separation unit in bay city, texas, and related infrastructure investments. EDENRED: Edenred announced on Tuesday joining its forces with Swave, first french platform dedicated to innovation in financial services.

TF1: TF1 announced on tuesday increasing its stake in Play Two and taking a majority interest of 51%.

TONNELLERIE FRANCOIS FRERES: TFF published on tuesday its FY results and sees over 50 million euros in 2019/2020 in operating income and close to 70 million euros by 2023.

VINCI: The group announced on Tuesday that it acquired Comari.

