French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.7 percent by 0624 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Indian airline Vistara has placed firm orders for 13 Airbus SE A320neos and six Boeing Co 787 jets valued at $3.1 billion at list prices, as it looks to add more domestic flights and launch international routes later this year.

Airbus scored a key victory on Tuesday, with U.S. airline JetBlue announcing it would buy 60 of its A220-300 narrowbody jets, the first major order for the planemaker’s newly rebranded program as its battle with rival Boeing Co intensifies.

Boeing Co’s first-half aircraft orders were more than double those of Airbus, while its jetliner deliveries rose 7.4 percent from the year-ago period.

ALTAMIR:

The company announced an offer by Amboise for Altamir shares.

BENETEAU:

Beneteau announced 9-month consolidated revenues up at 885.8 million euros.

BOURBON:

Signed a general waiver with its leasers and debt holders representing a majority of its debt.

INVENTIVA:

The company announced positive DSMB reviews.

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS:

The company announced Bill Ackman and other PSCM affiliates bought over 300 million dollars of its shares.

TOTAL:

An executive at Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro said the state-run oil company could form a company with Total to explore renewable energy business options, adding that the companies could jointly bid on power generation projects.

