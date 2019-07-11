French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR French supermarket group Carrefour said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its stake in Cargo, a real estate company that owns some of its distribution centres, to property vehicle Argan as it ploughs ahead with planned asset sales.

Kaufman & Broad SA Real estate firm said its first quarter net income rose to 38.5 million euros from 37.8 million euros in the same period a year ago. The company said it expects its net income for the full 2019 to be at least equal to that of 2018.

Societe Generale The family of the former owners of a Cuban bank seized by Fidel Castro’s government nearly six decades ago sued Societe Generale for approximately $792 million, saying the French bank owes damages for circumventing U.S. sanctions against Cuba.

ALD Citigroup raises its target price for car leasing firm ALD to 16.50 euros from a previous 14.10 euros. AB InBev Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, the Asia-Pacific business of AB InBev, has guided potential investors towards the bottom of a marketed pricing range for its up to $9.8 billion Hong Kong IPO, two people close to the matter said.

GBL HSBC raised its target price for the shares to 100 euros from a previous 96 euros.

