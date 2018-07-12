French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ADP:

Aeroports de Paris reported on Wednesday an increase in passenger traffic of 3.0 pct since the beginning of the year.

AIRBUS:

Airbus faces a logjam of undelivered A330 jets worth well over $1 billion for airlines affiliated to China’s debt-laden HNA Group following a stand-off over late payments, according to industry sources and a Reuters examination of parked aircraft.

CNP:

French insurer CNP, which has been at the centre of recent merger speculation, said its chief executive Frederic Lavenir had resigned for “personal reasons” and added it was working on finding his successor.

COLAS:

Colas announced on Wednesday it has acquired Lafarge Holcim Granulats Ouest’S igneous aggregates and trading businesses located in western France.

GTT:

GTT received on Wednesday an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of new LNG carrier.

KAUFMAN & BROAD:

Kaufman & Broad published on Wednesday a net income group share for H1 up at 37.8 million euros, upwarding its annual outlook.

NATIXIS:

Natixis Investment Managers announced on Wednesday the acquisition of 24.9% stake in WCM as well as a long-term exclusive distribution agreement.

PSA:

PSA Group’s global vehicle deliveries rose 38 percent in the first half thanks to last year’s acquisition of Opel-Vauxhall, the French carmaker said on Thursday.

