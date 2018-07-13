French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 13

July 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABN Amro Group:

ABN Amro Group Supervisory Board Appointed Tom De Swaan As Its Chairman

Altran:

French technology consultancy Altran Technologies said on Friday it has discovered a case of forged purchase orders within its recently acquired U.S. design and engineering services firm Aricent.

EDF:

EDF Signs Binding Agreements For Sale Of Its Stake In Dunkerque LNG

Nanobiotix:

Nanobiotix Q2 2018 Revenue EUR 73K, Fully In Line With Its Expectations

Proximus NV:

Proximus Announces The Acquisition Of Codit

Vinci:

Vinci Says Continued Solid Traffic Growth At Airports Managed By Vinci Airports +7.4% In Q2 Of 2018

