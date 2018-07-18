French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

July 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS/SAFRAN:

Airbus and Safran both announced on Tuesday a series of deals at the Farnborough Airshow.

EURAZEO:

Eurazeo said on Tuesday its subsidiary Eurazeo Croissance started exclusive negotiations to sell its interest in PeopleDoc to Ultimate Software for approximately $300 million.

EVS BROADCAST

EVS Broadcast Equipment announced on Tuesday departure of Muriel De Lathouwer, its managing director and CEO.

GTT

GTT said on Tuesday it was notified by HSHI for the tank design of two new LNG carriers.

PUBLICIS

Publicis said on Tuesday its subsidiary Publicis Health announced acquisition of Payer Sciences.

UBISOFT

Ubisoft beat on Tuesday its first-quarter targets with revenue coming in at 400 million euros ($466.36 million). The company confirmed its full-year forecasts and said it expected sales of between 345-355 million euros for the second quarter of its fiscal year.

VIRBAC

Virbac reported on Tuesday a first-half revenue of 429.7 million euros, with US activity showing 11.9-percent decline during the period, and confirmed its full-year targets.

