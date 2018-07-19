French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.2 percent by 0601 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Airbus has so far signed deals worth $57 billion at the Farnborough Airshow.

ALSTOM:

French manufacturing group Alstom, which is merging its rail operations with Germany’s Siemens, reported higher first-quarter sales and added it was making good progress on the Siemens deal.

ILIAD:

Iliad said on Wednesday that one million subscribers had already signed up for its low-cost offer in Italy, just 50 days after its launch.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour said on Wednesday it acquired specialist organic banner So.Bio.

PUBLICIS:

France’s Publicis Groupe SA reported an unexpected drop in second-quarter sales on Thursday, pointing to the steep underperformance of its U.S. healthcare communications business.

SOITEC:

Soitec said on Wednesday that first quarter revenue rose to ‍​91.9 million euros from 69.6 million euros a year ago.

