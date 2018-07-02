French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR:

Signed new 1.2 billion euros credit facility.

AIRBUS:

Airbus is said to miss A320neo delivery goal on engine woes, Bloomberg News reported.

ATR :

ATR, the world’s largest maker of turboprops, estimated on Monday a surge in business in its sector over the next 20 years that could result in demand for 3,000 new turboprops valued at more than $80 billion.

CASINO:

Casino, Auchan, Metro setup platform in purchasing.

ESSILOR:

Essilor and Delfin extend the deadline of the combination agreement, remaining confident to succeed in completing the antitrust processes in China and Turkey in the coming weeks

FLOW TRADERS:

Binckbank and Flow Traders complete sale of Think ETF asset management b.v., Van Eck has received almost full ownership - following this sale, Binckbank CEO Vincent Germyns and Flow Traders co-CEO Dennis Dijkstra will step down from Think ETF’s’supervisory board

TECHNIP:

Won subsea contract for Total Zinia 2 field.

