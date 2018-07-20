French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

July 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0601 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Boeing claimed victory on Thursday after outselling rival Airbus at this week’s Farnborough Airshow, where the world’s largest planemakers repeated last year’s comparable haul of around 900 orders with the help of leasing industry demand.

COVIVIO:

Covivio reported on Thursday first-half EPRA earnings of 191.6 million euros and confirmed its 2018 outlook. The company reported‍ occupancy rate of 97.4 percent for the period.​

DASSAULT AVIATION:

Dassault Aviation reported higher adjusted first-half net profits on Thursday, and confirmed its 2018 financial targets.

FAURECIA:

French car parts group Faurecia posted higher first-half profit and raised its 2018 outlook, underpinned by upbeat growth and sales of car seats material.

GECINA:

Gecina raised on Thursday its forecasts for 2018, expecting recurrent net income (Group Share) per share to show growth of over 8 percent.

HERMES:

Luxury goods group posted higher H1 sales.

LEGRAND:

Legrand announed on Thursday it bought Shenzhen Clever Electronic and planned to take majority stake in Debflex .

LNA SANTE:

LNA Santé said on Thursday it expected the performance recorded in the first half of the year to continue throughout the second half, reporting half-year revenue of 260.4 million euros and second-quarter organic growth of 4.5 percent.

PLASTIC OMNIUM:

Compagnie Plastic Omnium said on Thursday it planned to sell is environment business.

REMY COINTREAU:

French spirits group Remy Cointreau kept its full year profit growth goal on Friday, although sales growth slowed in the first quarter as price increases held back demand for its premium cognac in America and Europe.

SAFRAN:

Safran announced on Thursday that CFM logged $15.7 billion in orders at the 2018 Farnborough Airshow.

THALES:

French defence electronics group Thales reported higher first-half profits and said its planned 4.8 billion euros ($5.6 billion) takeover of security chipmaker Gemalto GTO.AS was on track.

