French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 23

July 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.3 percent by 0628 GMT.

ACCORHOTELS:

AccorHotels, Europe’s biggest hotels group, and Qatar firm Katara Hospitality announced plans to set up a $1 billion investment fund targeting the hotels and hospitality sectors in sub-Saharan African countries.

AIRBUS:

The chief executive of Airbus said he was open to a merger of his firm’s jet fighter business with that of BAE Systems, the Sunday Times reported.

ATOS:

French technology services company Atos SE agreed to acquire Michigan-based Syntel Inc in an all-cash transaction valued at about $3.57 billion, including net debt, the companies said on Sunday.

Atos also confirmed its 2018 financial targets as it reported its H1 results.

EURAZEO SE:

Eurazeo said on Friday it was in exclusive talks with PAI Partners to sell Asmodee.

FRENCH POLITICS:

French President Emmanuel Macron ordered a shake-up of his office after acknowledging failings in the way the presidency handled a scandal over his top bodyguard who was filmed beating a protester on May Day, a source close to the Elysee said.

FRENCH CREDIT RATING:

Fitch said on Friday it affirms France at ‘AA’; outlook stable

ICADE:

Property group raised its 2018 guidance as it posted higher H1 results.

PHILIPS:

Dutch healthcare technology company Philips posted a 10 percent rise in second-quarter core profit on Monday, as rising demand for its hospital equipment led to more orders.

WORLDLINE:

Posted higher H1 revenues and net profits and announced a payments processing contract with Commerzbank.

