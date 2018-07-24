French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EDENRED:

French prepaid meal voucher and card provider group Edenred predicted a further rise in full year 2018 operating profits, saying it would continue to deliver strong growth in the second half of the year in Europe and Brazil.

JCDECAUX:

JCDecaux announced on Monday the signing of a 20-years contract with Sotra.

MICHELIN:

Michelin published on Monday a net income for H1 up 6 pct to 917 million euros.

VEOLIA:

Veolia announced on Monday the appointment of Claude Laruelle as new CFO.

