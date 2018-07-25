French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. French CAC futures were flat at 0602 GMT.

AGEAS: Fosun International Ltd is considering an offer for parts or the whole of Ageas, in a move that would expand the Chinese conglomerate’s international footprint.

ASM INTERNATIONAL: The company reported its Q2 operating revenue at 38.3 million euros.

CREDIT AGRICOLE: Credit Agricole has taken a 5 percent stake in Italian mid-sized bank Creval as part of a life insurance partnership and could consider raising it to 9.9 percent.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES: Raised its full-year EPS guidance.

ERAMET: A sharp rise in manganese ore and nickel prices helped Eramet post higher profits in the first half of the year but the French metal and mining group warned on Tuesday that current favourable markets could be hurt by global trade tensions.

ID LOGISTICS: The company reported Q2 revenues at 353.3 million euros.

JCDECAUX: JCDecaux won a contract for design, installation, operation and maintenance of advertising street furniture in Cocody, Ivory Coast.

LVMH: LVMH posted robust results for the first half of the year and said Chinese shoppers were still lapping up goods at its major brands like Louis Vuitton, easing fears of waning demand in the luxury industry’s biggest market.

M6: M6 reported H1 advertising revenue up at 527.1 million euros. ST MICRO: Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Wednesday that second-quarter revenue jumped by 18 percent from a year ago, driven by strong demand across its three product families. TECHNICOLOR: Technicolor announced H1 revenue down at 1.77 billion euros. TF1: French TV group TF1 posted a dip in Q2 profits but confirmed its outlook.

