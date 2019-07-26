French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ADP:

Raised its forecast of traffic and Ebitda for 2019.

CARREFOUR:

French supermarket retailer Carrefour reported higher first-half profits and said it was on track with a strategic overhaul aimed at boosting earnings and tackling competition from the likes of Amazon.

EDF:

EDF confirmed its 2019 targets as it posted higher first-half profits.

KERING:

Kering’s main Gucci brand, which set a high bar for luxury goods rivals during several years of explosive growth, posted a slower-than-expected rise in second-quarter sales on Thursday, hit by a blip in the United States.

LAGARDERE:

The group published on Thursday its first semester results and announced that it aims at an increase of about 4-6% in EBIT (excluding HBF acquisition), in 2019.

MICHELIN:

Michelin’s firm pricing and cost-cutting lifted first-half revenue and operating earnings, the French tyre maker said on Thursday, but profitability suffered from shrinking vehicle production.

RENAULT:

French carmaker Renault on Friday cut its 2019 revenue outlook, on the back of falling demand and tough conditions within the automotive industry.

SAINT GOBAIN:

Profits at French construction materials group Saint-Gobain improved in the first half of the year as the company intensified its cost-cutting and benefited from stronger activity in its main markets.

SUEZ:

French waste and water group Suez SEVI.PA said first-half net profits more than doubled to 212 million euros ($236 million) thanks to a 145 million euro positive impact from a court ruling in its favour over a dispute on a contract it had in Argentina.

VIVENDI:

Stellar first-half results at Vivendi’s Universal Music Group (UMG) are raising the stakes for the sale of part of the French media giant’s most-prized asset, coming on the back of robust sales in online streaming and CDs.

