French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0601 GMT. CAPGEMINI: It reported H1 revenues at 6.47 billion euros.

CARREFOUR: Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard on Thursday expressed confidence in his turnaround strategy after Europe’s largest retailer posted a stronger-than-expected 5.8 percent rise in first-half operating profits.

ENGIE: French gas and power group Engie confirmed its 2018 earnings outlook despite a series of outages at its Belgian nuclear plants, and posted virtually flat first-half revenue. FFP, ORPEA: FFP launched the disposal of 550,000 Orpea shares. ILIAD: The company announced a new mobile offer for the Italian market.

KERING: Kering posted higher operating profits in the first half of the year, as resilient sales in China boosted its biggest earnings driver Gucci plus other fashion labels the group is looking to develop like Balenciaga.

LAGARDERE: The company revised upwards its 2018 group recurring EBIT. L’OREAL: L’Oreal posted higher underlying profits in the first half of the year, buoyed by strong sales in Asia and its luxury cosmetics unit that houses brands like Lancome.

RENAULT: French carmaker Renault said on Friday it achieved record levels of profitability in the first half as emerging-market sales surged, enabling it to shrug off challenges caused by adverse foreign exchange rates.

SAINT GOBAIN: French construction materials group St Gobain said it would accelerate its general strategy regarding sales of non-core assets and acquisitions, as it posted higher interim profits.

