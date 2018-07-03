French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ELIOR:

Signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bateman Community lLiving, a division of Compass Group - in line with their objectives of 2021

FNAC DARTY/VIVENDI:

To exit from Fnac Darty’s share capital while continuing to develop partnerships, on July 12, 2018, co will receive a cash payment of 267 million euros corresponding to the hedge price of 91 euros per share

SOCGEN:

Societe Generale has agreed to buy Commerzbank’s CBKG.DE equity markets and commodities business (EMC), strengthening its presence in areas such as derivatives while Commerzbank itself looks to sell off non-core assets.

TELEPERFORMANCE:

Completed a 750 million euros 7 year-bond issue with bond maturing in 2025 which will enable refinancing of Intelenet’s acquisition

TRIGANO:

Trigano published on Monday their third quarter sales of 699.4 million euros, up 24 percent compared to last year and to go on increasing its activity and results in 2018/2019

