French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARMILA:

Carmila reported on Friday a net rental income for H1 up at 155.0 million euros.

EUROFINS:

Eurofins announced on Friday the acquisition of Ecosur.

FRENCH POLITICS:

French President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity slid to a fresh low following a scandal surrounding his former senior bodyguard, according to a wide-ranging survey on Sunday, countering a less damaging picture painted by other polls.

GTT:

GTT announced on Friday it received a new order notification from Korean Shipyard Hyundai.

MAUREL & PROM:

Maurel & Prom published on Friday a revenue for H1 up at 196 million euros.

M6:

M6 announced on Friday the proposed sale of FC Girondins De Bordeaux to General American Capital Partners.

UNIBEL:

Unibel published on Friday a revenue for H1 down at 1.63 billion euros.

