French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0604 GMT.

ABN AMRO/SOCGEN:

Societe Generale said on Monday it had agreed to sell its private banking unit in Belgium to Dutch bank ABN AMRO as part of its strategy to dispose of operations that lack critical size and potential for synergies within the group.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

H1 group traffic up 10.9 pct.

EDF:

Poster higher core H1 earnings and confirmed its outlook.

FRENCH POLITICS:

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will visit Paris and Vienna this week to discuss Brexit and warn of the costs to Britain and the European Union of failing to reach a transition deal, his office said on Tuesday.

IPSOS SA:

Ipsos reached agreement with GFK to acquire 4 global divisions of GFK Research.

MERSEN SA:

Mersen published first half results and upgraded its guidance for the financial year.

SANOFI:

Sanofi posted slightly higher-than-expected second-quarter profits on the back of strong sales growth at its key rare diseases Genzyme unit, and narrowed its 2018 profit target.

SMCP:

French fashion group SMCP, whose labels include Sandro and Maje, raised its 2018 sales growth guidance as it reported higher second quarter turnover.

SOLVAY:

Confirmed 2018 outlook as it posted H1 results.

VIVENDI:

Vivendi is considering selling up to half of its UMG music division to one or several strategic partners, ending months of speculation about a potential stock market listing of the unit, whose value soared on booming streaming revenues.

