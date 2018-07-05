French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 5

July 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. Dassault Systemes Dassault Systemes wins contracts for Turkey’s largest aviation project

Sodexo: Sodexo reported slower third-quarter sales growth amid continued weakness in its North American business in healthcare and in education services

BNP PARIBAS: BNP Paribas said on Wednesday to have created Cardif Iard Insurance Company jointly with Matmut Group Altarea: Altarea said on Wednesday to have sold Kosmo to Société Générale Insurance with upon delivery, scheduled for the end of 2018 Alstom: Alstom said on Wednesday to have signed an agreement for Lagos Blue Line metro in Nigeria

Société LDC: Société LDC announced on Wednesday a first quarter revenue of 981.4 million euros, up 4.1 percent compared to last year

FNAC Darty: FNAC Darty said on Wednesday to have teamed up with Wehkamp in the Netherlands

bPost: bPost said on Wednesday to have issued a 650 million euros, 8 year bond, two times oversubscribed, with a coupon of 1.25 percent to refinance the acquisition of Radial Holdings

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....