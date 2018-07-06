French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FAURECIA

Faurecia and Parrot have finalized a proposal for the take-over of 100 percent of Parrot Automotive by Faurecia, ahead of schedule. The transaction would be based on an enterprise value of 100 million euros.

BOUYGUES

Bouygues Construction said on Friday it completed the closing of the acquisition of Australian company, AW Edwards Pty Limited, which had sales of $Aus 277 million in 2017 and employs 250 people.

AIRBUS

Airbus has failed to break an impasse with AirAsia over the fate of a multi-billion-dollar order seen as key to the future of its A330neo passenger jet, people familiar with the matter said.

Airbus said on Thursday to have delivered 76 A320NEO aircraft between January and June and said to have won 261 gross aircraft orders.

EURONEXT Eurnonext said on Thursday June 2018 overall average daily volume on derivatives was at 582,375 contracts, down -24.3% versus June 2017.

CASINO

Casino’s CDiscount unit and DIY group Mr Bricolage said on Thursday they planned a purchasing alliance to cut costs.

SOPRA STERIA

Sopra Steria said on Friday it had finalised the acquisition of IT-Economics

ECONOCOM Econocom said on Thursday its provisional first half-year recurring operating income at about 33 million euros versus 58 million year ago

AIR LIQUIDE

Air Liquide said on Thursday the currency impact on group sales is estimated at around -5 percent in second quarter 2018 and -6.5% in first half-year 2018

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....