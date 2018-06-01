French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCORHOTELS:

AccorHotels announced on Thursday it sold 57.8% of capital of AccorInvest, resulting in a gross cash contribution of 4.6 billion euros ($5.37 billion).

AIRBUS:

Airbus faces an unprecedented challenge in ramping up production to meet 2018 delivery targets following engine delays, and must eventually overhaul a manufacturing system that belongs to a “bygone age,” the jetmaker’s new president told staff on Friday.

BNP PARIBAS:

France’s BNP Paribas plans to cut 91 posts in Paris that deal with retail banking activities outside its key European markets, such as Poland, Turkey or on behalf of its U.S. subsidiary BancWest, the bank said on Thursday.

EDF:

French utility EDF said on Thursday that the launch of its new generation Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor could be delayed by several months, and it was preparing to keep its two old reactors at Fessenheim operational until summer 2019.

NEOPOST:

Neopost confirmed on Thursday its annual targets after posting another decline in its quarterly sales, still hurt by the decline of traditional activities related to the mail processing.

RAW MATERIALS:

The United States on Thursday said it will impose tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, ending months of uncertainty about potential exemptions and reigniting fears of a global trade war.

SEMICONDUCTORS SECTOR/APPLE SUPPLIERS:

Dialog Semiconductor said Apple now planned to source the main power management chips (PMICs) for one of its three new iPhone models from two suppliers instead of just from the German chipmaker. The reduced order volume for the PMICs will shave 5 percent off the chipmaker’s 2018 revenues, but Dialog said it still expected its 2018 revenues to grow year-on-year. The impact on 2019 revenues is likely to be similar, Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli told analysts on a conference call.

TOTAL:

France’s largest farm union FNSEA called on Thursday for French oil refineries to be blocked from June 10 in protest at a decision allowing oil major Total to use imported palm oil at its La Mede biofuel refinery in southern France.

VIVENDI / ILIAD:

Spain’s Mediapro will not resell the broadcasting rights it has won for France’s main soccer competition, betting that its new dedicated TV channel will be distributed by other groups instead, its manager said on Thursday. The new TV channel to be offered for 25 euros/month.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report..... ($1 = 0.8559 euros)