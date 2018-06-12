French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FRENCH BANKING SECTOR:

France’s financial stability council on Monday took the unprecedented step of requiring banks to keep extra capital set aside for risks related to a private sector borrowing binge The council imposed a so-called counter-cyclical buffer of 0.25 percent on banks’ risk-weighted assets in France on a recommendation from the central bank.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour said on Monday that from next year its groceries would be available on Google’s new dedicated shopping site in France, or through Google-operated systems such as connected speakers and voice-assisted devices.

CASINO:

French supermarket company Casino said on Monday it aimed to complete 1.5 billion euros ($1.77 billion) of asset sales by early 2019 to reduce its heavy debt burden.

FFP :

FFP, Peugeot family’s holding, announced on Monday an additional $120 million co-investment with German JAB Holding to support the group’s expansion in the beverage business after the acquisition of Dr. Pepper.

VALEO:

Valeo announced on Monday a placement Of 600 million euros of new bonds maturing on June 18, 2025.

