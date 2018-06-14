French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Total:

Total said that French farmers had started lifting a blockade of refineries and fuel depots that had led some petrol stations to run dry.

SANOFI

An analysis of data on Sanofi’s SASY.PA dengue vaccine, which has been given to more than 800,000 school children in the Philippines, confirms it increases the risk of hospitalization and severe dengue in those who had never previously been infected with the mosquito-borne virus.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

Dasault Systemes to acquire a majority stake in Centric Software.

Kering SA:

Kering said Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier is leaving.

Pernod Ricard:

Pernod Ricard wines delayed at Chinese ports amid strained ties with Australia.

Engie SA:

Engie says its financing capacity would not suffer from state stake sale.

EDF:

EDF served strike notice at Cruas nuclear plant.

Renault <RENA.PA.:

Carlos Ghosn is likely to step down as chief executive of Renault before his term ends in 2022, the Financial Times reports.

Nissan-Renault alliance reaps $6.7bn in savings.

