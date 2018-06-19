French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 1.1 percent by 0605 GMT.

TRADE WARS:

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting a swift warning from Beijing of retaliation, as the trade conflict between the world’s two biggest economies quickly escalated.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Unions at Air France on Monday suspended a planned four-day strike starting on June 23 over a continued pay dispute that prompted the resignation of parent company Air France-KLM’s chief executive last month.

ALTICE:

Private equity firm KKR is close to buying a stake in the telecom towers business of Altice, three sources told Reuters, a deal that will help the telecoms and cable group to pay down debt and reshape its European operations.

GECINA:

Gecina said on Monday it signed a 12-year lease with WeWork for the entire “Le France” building.

NEXITY:

French property group Nexity on Tuesday set out targets for financial growth over the next three years, including plans for earnings and sales growth of 10 percent.

PEUGEOT:

PSA announced on Monday the appointment of Philippe De Rovira as Chief Financial Officer of Groupe PSA.

SANOFI:

French drugmaker Sanofi announced it had hired Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon, the former chief financial officer at carmaker and Peugeot-manufacturer PSA , to take up a similar position within Sanofi.

