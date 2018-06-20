French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.6 percent by 0602 GMT.

COLRUYT NV:

Colruyt reported on Tuesday full year net profit of 374 million euros, down from 383 million euros the previous year.

ENGIE:

Thai energy giant PTT Pcl said it will buy domestic power firm Glow Energy Pcl, controlled by French giant Engie SA, in a deal that could be worth more than $4 billion as it seeks to play a bigger role in supplying power to the country’s industrial heartlands.

Engie said the sale would result in net proceeds of 2.6 billion euros for it.

Engie, which entered the British retail market last year, will have a 100,000-strong customer base in the country by the end of 2018, a year that will also be more profitable, its UK chief told Reuters.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

French economic growth should slow this year in the face of a stronger euro, higher oil prices and uncertainty about protectionism, the INSEE stats agency forecast on Tuesday.

MACRON/MERKEL/EURO ZONE:

The leaders of Germany and France agreed on Tuesday to create a budget for the euro zone and hailed a “new chapter” for the currency union, but they left the details to be worked out later with other members of the 19-country bloc.

SANOFI:

Sanofi missed the boat on immune system-boosting cancer drugs. Now it’s trying to catch up.

The French drugmaker has hired John Reed, the former top scientist at oncology market leader Roche to head its group research operations. And it is now focusing on a pipeline of 10 medicines that it hopes will help it get a piece of the $100 billion-a-year cancer drug market.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....