French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

June 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus issued its strongest warning yet over the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union, saying that a withdrawal without a deal on future trade would force it to reconsider its long-term position in the UK.

BOLLORE:

Paris local authorities have ended the Bollore group’s contract to operate the Autolib electric vehicles fleet due to financial difficulties at the pioneering car-sharing scheme.

ENGIE/EDF

France has no intention of splitting up state-controlled utility EDF into a nuclear and a non-nuclear unit, Martin Vial, the head of state holding company APE, said on Thursday. Vial also said France will be attentive as to who replaces the French government in the capital of gas utility Engie and will not let it fall under Anglo-American or Chinese control.

KERING:

Kering said on Thursday it was in talks with Christopher Kane to sell the eponymous brand back to the British designer, as the conglomerate also parts ways some of its other smaller labels like Stella McCartney.

NN GROUP:

NN Group said it would sell its Dutch residential real estate portfolio to Vesteda.

