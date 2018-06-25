French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.7 percent by 0603 GMT.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

KLM and Delta Airlines are opposed to plans to name Philippe Capron as the new head of Air France KLM, BFM business reported on its website.

BREXIT:

The British government and business leaders clashed in a deepening row over Brexit on Sunday after a senior minister accused companies of issuing “completely inappropriate” threats and undermining the prime minister.

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus last week issued its strongest warning over the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union, saying a withdrawal without a deal would force it to reconsider its long-term position and put thousands of British jobs at risk.

* Britain’s looming departure from the European Union has led nearly half of big companies from the rest of the bloc to cut investment in the country, a poll of 800 executives released two years after the Brexit referendum found.

CMA CGM:

Jacques Saade, the Lebanese immigrant who founded French shipbuilding firm CMA CGM and oversaw its rise to become a leading player in its global sector, died on June 24, the company said on Monday.

ESSILOR/LUXOTTICA:

Ray-Ban owner Luxottica said on Friday it had bought the world’s top manufacturer of optical glass sun lenses Barberini in a 140 million euro ($163 million) deal.

