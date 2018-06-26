French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ENGIE:

Engie is considering a bid for the 7.3 billion-euro ($8.54 billion) renewables unit of Portuguese power firm EDP-Energias de Portugal SA, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

EURAZEO:

Eurazeo PME said on Monday it would invest 40 million euros in St Group, renamed Vitaprotech.

EUTELSAT:

French satellite group Eutelsat Communications said on Monday it was considering making an offer for its British rival Inmarsat, confirming media reports.

GECINA:

Gecina said on Monday it had signed preliminary sales agreements for two portfolios of buildings located in various French regions other than Paris for 775 million euros.

GTT:

GTT said on Monday it received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries to design tanks of a new LNG carrier for ship-owner GasLog.

JC DECAUX:

Australian billboard firm APN Outdoor Group accepted on Tuesday a revised $830 million takeover offer from French advertiser JCDecaux, sealing the biggest deal in Australia’s outdoor ad market that has seen a merger frenzy.

M6:

M6 announced on Monday it entered exclusive negotiations to sell 100% of monAlbumPhoto to Dutch firm Albelli.

TOTAL:

French oil and gas company Total SA expects the global natural gas market to grow far faster than that for crude oil over the next two decades thanks to booming demand for the cleaner-burning fuel in Asia, an outlook that underpinned Total’s recent big investments in the space, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Monday.

VOLTALIA:

Voltalia said on Monday it had signed with Siemens-Gamesa a purchase contract for 47 wind turbines in Brazil. ,, (bit.ly/2KhuGsu)

