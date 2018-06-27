French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR/ AIR FRANCE KLM:

Accor searches for European partners for Air France-KLM stake, the Financial Times reported.

DANONE:

France’s Danone will never quit Morocco despite its local dairy firm Centrale Danone having lost more than 50 percent of its market share in fresh milk due to a consumer boycott, Danone’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

PLASTIC OMNIUM:

Plastic Omnium announced on Tuesday it had finalized its reinforced stake in HBPO and now owns 66.66 percent of its capital.

PERNOD RICARD/REMY COINTREAU:

Brown-Forman Corp said on Tuesday it will raise prices on its whiskeys, including Jack Daniel’s, in some European countries to combat tariffs slapped on U.S. bourbon.

VINCI:

The French government said on Tuesday it would end a 2010 contract with construction group Vinci to manage the western airport of Nantes-Atlantique, and was set to launch a fresh tender offer to run the site.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....