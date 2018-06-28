French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

COFACE:

Coface said on Wednesday it had sold to Factofrance, which is part of Groupe Credit Mutuel CM11, its 36% stake in capital of Cofacredit.

COLAS:

Colas said on Wednesday it had won two contracts of total value of 63 million euros ($73 million) for construction of Line B on Angers Tramway.

DANONE:

Danone is the exploring sale of Earthbound Farm which could fetch about $500 million, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources

EDF:

Rosatom said on Wednesday it had signed a protocol agreement with EDF for the research and development of new products to enhance the competitiveness and safety of nuclear plants.

EUROPACORP:

EuropaCorp reported on Wednesday a full year operating loss narrowing to of 68.7 million euros.

JCDECAUX:

JCDecaux announced on Wednesday it had renewed and extended its street furniture and large-format advertising offer in Lisbon, Portugal.

GENFIT:

Genfit announced on Wednesday positive Elafibranor preclinical study results.

