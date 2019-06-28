French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 28

June 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. ALBIOMA: Albioma announced on Thursday that the group has won a 5.2 MWp solar projects in France.

CASINO: Casino said on Thursday that the French group finalized the sale of 3 hypermarkets, 11 supermarkets and 16 Leader Price stores for a total of 58 million euros ($65.93 million).

FLEURY MICHON: Fleury Michon announced on Thursday entering into negotiation to acquire MARFO FOOD group, a Netherlands-based prepared food company. ORANGE: French telecom giant Orange said on Friday that it had sold its 2.5% stake in its British peer BT for 486 million pounds ($615.71 million) through a private placement.

