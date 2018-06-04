French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCORHOTELS:

AccorHotels said on Sunday it was looking again at possibly buying a stake in Air France KLM, in which the French government has a 14.3 percent holding.

AIRBUS:

The head of airplane sales at Airbus dismissed concerns about a sharp drop in orders for the A330neo jet and predicted European wide-body demand would start to recover this year as rival Boeing extended a series of wins in the lucrative segment.

DRINKS INDUSTRY/COGNAC: Some 3.500 hectares of vineyards in Cognac were almost completely destroyed by hail last Saturday, said the prefecture of New Aquitaine on Friday after a meeting in closed session between professionals and state services.

SOCGEN:

Italy’s biggest bank, UniCredit SpA is exploring a merger with France’s Societe Generale SA in a move that would see the European banks leading the way for banking mergers on the continent, the FT said on Sunday.

On Sunday, SocGen denied “any board discussion regarding a potential merger with UniCredit”, according to an emailed statement to Reuters.

UCB:

UCB said on Friday it had received CHMP positive opinion for adjunctive use of Briviact.

VALEO: The company said on Friday that it was planning to recruit about 1,300 people this year in France to strengthen its industrial base.

