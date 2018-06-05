French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEDIFICA SA:

Aedifica announced agreement for acquisition of 4 operational sites and construction of new rest home in Germany.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS:

Airports operator invested in White Star Capital Fund.

PSA:

French carmaker PSA Group has begun to suspend its joint venture activities in Iran to avoid U.S. sanctions after Washington’s withdrawal from the international nuclear deal.

SOCGEN:

French bank Societe Generale will pay $1.3 billion to resolve criminal and civil charges in the United States and France for bribing Gaddafi-era Libyan officials and manipulating the Libor interest rate benchmark, U.S. authorities said on Monday.

TOTAL:

Adding petrochemical plants is how French energy conglomerate Total SA plans to expand along the U.S. Gulf Coast in the coming years, a company executive said on Monday.

