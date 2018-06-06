French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ASM:

ASM announced share buyback program up to 250 million euros.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour issued a five-year bond of 500 million euros.

EDF:

Brazil’s state power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA and French peer Electricite de France SA (EDF) signed a three-year memorandum of understanding to look into cooperation on nuclear energy, the Brazilian company known as Eletrobras said on Tuesday.

EURONEXT:

Euronext announced volumes for May 2018.

ORANGE:

Orange bought a majority stake in the company business & decision.

PERNOD RICARD:

Pernod Ricard said it is confident on robust China sales growth.

THALES:

French defence electronics group Thales set out targets for further sales and profit growth over the 2018-2021 period, and added it would increase spending on research as part of its plans to boost earnings and improve its business.

