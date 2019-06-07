French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media, which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks. AIRBUS : Airbus announced on Thursday it won 68 gross orders in Jan-May. SANOFI : French pharma giant Sanofi has appointed Paul Hudson as its chief executive. Hudson will replace Olivier Brandicourt, who is retiring in September. Interparfums : Interparfums signed a new licence agreement with Kate Spade New York. The perfumes will be distributed in Kate Spade New York points of sale from Autumn 2020. Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....