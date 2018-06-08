French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM:

May traffic rose 2.4 percent year on year

CASINO/RALLYE

Rallye, the parent company of French retailer Casino, is reviewing the possible sale of its sports shoe brand chain Courir, French daily Les Echos reports. Rallye could not be immediately reached for comnent.

Hermès:

Hermès announced it is to be listed on CAC 40.

Kering SA:

Kerings’ Gucci said it sees no slowdown in sales pace in Q2.

Unibail-Rodamco:

Unibail-Rodamco completed the acquisition of Westfield to form Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA:

Saint-Gobain confirmed it sees its operating income grow in 2018.

