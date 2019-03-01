French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FAURECIA

French auto equipment supplier Faurecia SA said on Friday shareholders of Japan’s Clarion Co Ltd 6796.T have tendered 95.28 percent of the car equipment maker’s shares in its offer.

RENAULT/PSA

February French car registrations rose 2.10 pct to 172,443 units. PSA up 10.4 pct, Renault up 0.29 percent.

THALES

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it was requiring Thales SA to divest its general purpose hardware security module (GP HSM) business in order for Thales to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Gemalto NV.

BONDUELLE

Bonduelle first-half turnover down to 1.41 billion euros.

ALTICE Altice Europe has hired Morgan Stanley to review options for its business in Israel as Franco-Israeli founder Patrick Drahi wants to streamline the heavily indebted group and raise cash to take part in France’s 5G auction, sources told Reuters.

BNP PARBAS

BNP Paribas’ Belgian subsidiary BNP Paribas Fortis is about to cut between 800 and 1,000 jobs following talks with unions, French newspaper Les Echos reported on its website on Thursday.

TELEPERFORMANCE:

Teleperformance reported on Thursday a recurring EBITDA for FY up at 762 million euros, seeing a revenue growth for 2019 of at least 7 pct.

FROMAGERIE BEL:

Fromagerie Bel announced on Thursday a 1.9 pct increase in its sales for Q4 at 849 million euros.

JCDECAUX:

JCDecaux said on Thursday it won a 8 years services concession contract by city of Paris for columns and display flagpoles.

CAPGEMINI:

Capgemini announced on Thursday a partnership with Idemia for the launch of a secure IOT device management platform.

SOLVAC:

Solvac reported on Thursday an increase of 4.6 Pct in FY net profits year-on-year.

UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced on Thursday the disposal of its stake in the shopping centre Jumbo in Helsinki.

D’IETEREN:

D’Ieteren published on Thursday an operating result for 2018 up at 114.7 million euros.

