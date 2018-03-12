French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.4 percent by 0702 GMT.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

A consortium of Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Air France-KLM SA and Delta Air Lines Inc is looking to bid for state-run carrier Air India Ltd, the Mint newspaper reported citing the Press Trust of India. bit.ly/2GeHSwZ

AREVA:

France’s Areva SA settled a long-running dispute with Finland’s Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) by agreeing to pay 450 million euros ($554 million) for cost overruns and delays at a nuclear reactor it is building with Germany’s Siemens

B&S GROUP:

B&S Group, the Dutch wholesaler, said on Monday around 33 percent of its shares will be floated in an initial public offering at a price that values the company at 1.22 billion to 1.49 billion euros ($1.50 billion to $1.84 billion).

FRENCH CONTRACTS IN INDIA:

French and Indian companies signed contracts worth 13 billion euros ($16 billion) on the first day of President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India on Saturday, the French presidency said in a statement.

FRENCH POLITICS:

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen proposed her National Front party be renamed the“National Rally” on Sunday, in a bid to shed a brand associated by many voters with racism and anti-Semitism and facilitate alliances with other parties.

SANOFI:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA said on Saturday they would be willing to charge less for their potent cholesterol drug, Praluent, if insurers agree to lessen onerous access barriers for high-risk patients.

