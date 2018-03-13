French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BOUYGUES:

Bouygues Counstruction announced on Monday it has been selected to build the Chapelle International property development in Paris.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour Brasil, one of Brazil’s largest retailers, plans to aggressively expand its store network, and will consider acquisitions and partnerships as part of that drive, executives said on Monday.

NATIXIS:

France’s Natixis is buying stakes in three independent boutique advisory firms for an undisclosed sum that will diversify its investment banking activities and bolster its presence in China.

TERREIS:

Terreis reported on Monday a FY rental revenue down at 64.8 million euros.

VEOLIA:

Qatari Diar (QD), which is part of the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, said in a statement it had launched, via an institutional private placement, the sale of its 4.6 percent stake in French water utility Veolia.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....