French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ATENOR

Atenor said on Tuesday it had been notified that the 10.53% shareholding held by Sofinim is to be acquired by a new company. Ackermans & Van Haaren, who owns 100% of Sofinim, said the transaction represents total proceeds of 26.7 million euros ($33.09 million) for the company and a capital gain of 8.7 million euros.

BPOST

Bpost said on Tuesday its Q4 operating income (revenues) was up 38.8% at 955.1 million euros with Q4 domestic mail underlying volume trend down at -6.4%. The company expects its 2018 recurring EBITDA in range of 560-600 million euros.

GENFIT

Genfit reported on Tuesday an end-December cash position of 274 million euros with all programs in the company’s pipeline moving forward, while the operating loss widened to 56.7 million euros.

HAULOTTE GROUP

Haulotte Group said on Tuesday it expected growth in business of around 10% for 2018 and stable recurring operating profitability. The company posted FY operating income of 37.0 million euros.

ORANGE

Orange issued on Tuesday a 10-year 1.375% 1 billion euro bond.

ROTHSCHILD

Rothschild said on Tuesday that if volatility seen in recent weeks were to continue through 2018 then that could have negative effect on its businesses. It reported an FY operating income of 456 million euros.

SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain said on Tuesday it launched a bond offering for 750 million euros with 8 year maturity and 1.125% coupon.

Also on Tuesday, Sika, who had opposed the family shareholders’ plan to sell their controlling stake to Saint-Gobain, said it rejected proposals by its family shareholder to elect Jacques Bischoff as a new board member and chairman at its upcoming shareholder meeting.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale has entered exclusive talks to buy the Equities, Markets and Commodities (EMC) division of Germany’s Commerzbank after beating rival bidder Goldman Sachs , Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

