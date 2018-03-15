French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORT DE PARIS:

Aeroport de Paris published on Wednesday its February 2018 traffic figures with an international traffic (excluding europe) up 3.9%.

BOIRON:

Boiron reported on Wednesday a FY operating income down at 125.0 ‍​million euros.

DIRECT ENERGIE:

Direct Energie published on Wednesday a FY net income down at 51.9 million euros.

FRENCH POLITICS:

France on Wednesday said it would be in touch with Britain in the coming hours to coordinate a response to a nerve agent attack on a Russian spy, which London has blamed on Russia, after an earlier muted reaction to Britain’s allegations.

KORIAN:

Korian announced on Wednesday a net profit group share up at 163 million euros for 2017.

SANOFI:

French healthcare group Sanofi said it successfully sold 8 billion euros ($9.90 billion) of bonds, adding it would help the company lower its average cost of debt and extend the average maturity of its debt.

SOCIETE GENERALE:

France’s Societe Generale said on Wednesday its deputy chief executive in charge of investment banking activities, Didier Valet, was leaving the group “‍following a divergence of approaches regarding management of a specific legal matter”.

