French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 16

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTICE

Altice, billionaire Patrick Drahi’s debt-ridden telecoms and cable group which is undergoing a restructuring to revive its fortunes, said on Thursday it was seeing some recovery for the company in the competitive French market.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The sudden departure of Societe Generale’s deputy chief executive Didier Valet was agreed as part of negotiations with U.S. authorities on a financial settlement over alleged Libor rigging, a source close to the bank told Reuters.

CARREFOUR

French retailer Carrefour said on Thursday it was buying a majority stake in Quitoque, a French company that delivers meal kits to homes, as part of plans to beef up its digital offering.

THALES

Morway has selected Thales to provide a nationwide traffic management system for its railways.

PSA

Peugeot maker PSA Group’s struggling luxury DS lineup will end a five-year sales slump in 2018, divisional boss Yves Bonnefont predicted, thanks to its new DS7 Crossback SUV and a little help from French President Emmanuel Macron.

