French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 19

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

TOTAL

Total TOTF.PA CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Sunday that the French oil and gas company would seek a waiver to continue the development of an Iranian gas field should the United States decide to reimpose sanctions.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Sunday it had signed 40-year agreements with France’s Total TOTF.PA, awarding the company a 20 percent stake in the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession and a 5 percent interest in the Lower Zakum concession.

SunPower Corp SPWR.O, majority owned by Total, on Friday asked the Trump administration to exempt a segment of its solar panel imports from new tariffs, saying the move would allow it to reverse proposed investment cuts and ease plans to expand U.S. panel manufacturing.

VIVENDI

Activist fund Elliott Advisors has written to other Telecom Italia TLIT.MI shareholders to call for a “truly independent” board to improve governance, performance and shake up the way Vivendi VIV.PA has run the Italian phone group.

RENAULT

French carmaker Renault RENA.PA plans to move more production of its Clio mini to Turkey, company and industry sources told Reuters, in what is likely to be the start of phasing out domestic manufacturing of the brand’s biggest seller.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....