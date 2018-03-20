French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

PUBLICIS

France’s Publicis is doubling down on its efforts to become a consulting partner for global advertisers online in the hope to reverse sluggish growth and beef up margins over the next three years.

DANONE:

Danone launched its first 300 million euros ($370 million) social bond.

MICHELIN:

Michelin announced plan to buy British engineering company Fenner for 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).

INGENICO:

Ingenico announced it appointed an investment services provider to purchase shares under its share buyback program.

OCI:

OCI announced successful conclusion of its invitation to holders of its eur 339,000,000 3.875% convertible bonds due 2018 to tender their bonds for purchase.

ASSYSTEM:

Assystem published its annual results.

