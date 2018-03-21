French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

(Repeats headline, no changes to text)

March 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. AIRBUS The board of Airbus will nominate a new CEO at the end of the year, the European aerospace company said on Tuesday, as it pledged to implement an independent selection process.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH The world’s biggest brewer said it would cut its greenhouse gas emissions by a quarter by 2025 and help thousands of farmers cope with disruptions to water supplies stoked by global warming. HERMES The French luxury goods company, known for its $10,000-plus Birkin handbags, reported record operating margins of 34.6 percent in 2017, as the firm hiked its dividend and said it would also make an extraordinary payout.

SMCP The French fashion group, owner of brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, reported a 18.6 percent rise in adjusted core profit for 2017 and forecast margins would further increase in 2018 to around 17 percent.

VIVENDI, UBISOFT Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore has lost a two-year battle against the founders of Ubisoft, with his French media group announcing plans to sell its stake in the video games maker for 2 billion euros ($2.45 billion).

