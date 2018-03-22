French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SAINT GOBAIN:

Saint Gobain CEO announced he expected resolution of Sika case by the end of the year.

TRIGANO:

Trigano said it expected substancial year-on-year increase in first half results.

ELIOR GROUP:

Elior announced Areas contract renewal with Fira de Barcelona.

GAZ TRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ:

GTT received an order from Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

SIOEN INDUSTRIES:

Sioen Industries announced management buy-out from sioen Filtration.

GL EVENTS:

GL Events confirmed its 2018 target of revenue above 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion).‍

