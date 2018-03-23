French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AXA: Axa announced on Thursday the placement of dated subordinated notes at 2 billion euros, due 2049.

BLUE SOLUTIONS: Blue Solutions reported on Thursday a 26 percent decrease in its FY revenue at 81 million euros, its operating loss widened to 19 million euros.

BOLLORE: Bollore reported on Thursday a FY group revenue up 82 pct at 18,325 million euros, (including the €8,911m contribution from Vivendi).

COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE: Compagnie du Cambodge reported a FY net profit group share up at 602 million euros, it proposed a dividend of 180 euros per share.

DERICHEBOURG: Derichebourg announced on Thursday a contract win for Household And Urban Waste Collection In Italy

FINANCIERE DE L’ODET: Financiere de l’Odet reported on Thursday a FY revenue up at 18.33 billion euros, proposed a dividend of 1 euro per share

FLOW TRADERS: Flow Traders reported on Thursday a decrease in its total global ETP assets under management at 4,875 bln USD in February 2018

GETLINK: Getlink announced on Thursday the expansion of its board of directors, to reach a 46 pct rate of feminization

VIOHALCO: Viohalco reported on Thursday a consolidated EBITDA of 302.5 million euros

VIVENDI: Vivendy announced on Thursday the resignation of Vivendi representatives from Telecom Italia’s board.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....