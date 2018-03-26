French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BOUYGUES

Colas and Bouygues construction acquire Swiss energy firm Alpiq engineering services.

ALSTOM

Alstom announced the signature of a business combination agreement with Siemens.

ELIS

Elis closed the acquisition of BW Textilservice in Germany.

CGG

CGG announced the appointment of Sophie Zurquiyah as Chief Executive Officer.

TIGENIX

Tigenix and Takeda announced it received European approval for Alofisel.

